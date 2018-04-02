Continuous News
5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun
Posted 8:36 AM 4/2/2018 by The Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding a gun while looking for candy.
(More)...
Yesterday
Fighting the boys club
Posted 8:22 AM 4/2/2018 by Matt Vereen and Matt Weller, KOMU 8 Sports
COLUMBIA – Kaitlyn Mahin lives the life of a student athlete. She goes to class, practices with her team and represents her school in games.
Despite all that, though, her experience in collegiate sports has been anything but typical.
She’s the captain of the Stephens (More)
3/31/2018
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Posted 1:28 AM 4/2/2018 by Eva Cheng, KOMU 8 Reporter
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get their absentee ballots in before they go out of town.
County Clerk Taylor Burks said Saturday's turnout was positive and that 19 voters make up about 5 percent of all (More)
3/30/2018
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Posted 4:27 PM 4/1/2018 by Kevin Ko and Abby Dodge, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days before April Fools.
"I opened an email and they [Aspen Heights] said that they were implementing some new camera system for 'Parent Watch.' They were saying it's a (More)