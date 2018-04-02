News

Today

5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun

5-year-old killed 7-year-old brother in St. Louis after finding gun

Posted 8:36 AM 4/2/2018 by The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives believe that a 5-year-old St. Louis boy fatally shot his 7-year-old brother after finding a gun while looking for candy.

(More)...

Yesterday

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts

Posted 1:22 AM 4/2/2018 by Eva Cheng, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors to the country. 

The proposal says the (More)

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse

3/31/2018

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election

Posted 1:28 AM 4/2/2018 by Eva Cheng, KOMU 8 Reporter

BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get their absentee ballots in before they go out of town.

County Clerk Taylor Burks said Saturday's turnout was positive and that 19 voters make up about 5 percent of all (More)

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting

More Stories from 3/31/2018
3/30/2018

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy

Posted 4:27 PM 4/1/2018 by Kevin Ko and Abby Dodge, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days before April Fools.

"I opened an email and they [Aspen Heights] said that they were implementing some new camera system for 'Parent Watch.' They were saying it's a (More)

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri

Aid cut for 300 Missouri seniors, people with disabilities

Pistol confiscated from Missouri high school; no injuries

More Stories from 3/30/2018
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 32°
12pm 35°
1pm 35°
2pm 36°