Fighting the boys club

Posted 8:22 AM 4/2/2018 by Matt Vereen and Matt Weller, KOMU 8 Sports

COLUMBIA – Kaitlyn Mahin lives the life of a student athlete. She goes to class, practices with her team and represents her school in games.

Despite all that, though, her experience in collegiate sports has been anything but typical.

She's the captain of the Stephens

3/28/2018

Salvador Perez out 4 to 6 weeks with torn MCL

Posted 9:16 PM 3/28/2018 by Brendon Baker, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Royals all-star catcher Salvador Perez will miss the first four to six weeks of the season with a torn MCL, manager Ned Yost announced Wednesday. 

The injury happened Tuesday night while Perez was carrying luggage up some stairs in his

3/26/2018

Michael Porter Jr. to enter NBA Draft

Posted 5:09 PM 3/26/2018 by Matt Weller, KOMU 8 Sports

COLUMBIA - Michael Porter Jr. is headed to the NBA Draft.

The freshman phenom announced on Instagram he will enter this summer's draft, foregoing his last three years of eligibility at Missouri.

(More)...
