Yesterday
Fighting the boys club
Posted 8:22 AM 4/2/2018 by Matt Vereen and Matt Weller, KOMU 8 Sports
COLUMBIA – Kaitlyn Mahin lives the life of a student athlete. She goes to class, practices with her team and represents her school in games.
Despite all that, though, her experience in collegiate sports has been anything but typical.
She’s the captain of the Stephens (More)
3/28/2018
Salvador Perez out 4 to 6 weeks with torn MCL
Posted 9:16 PM 3/28/2018 by Brendon Baker, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Royals all-star catcher Salvador Perez will miss the first four to six weeks of the season with a torn MCL, manager Ned Yost announced Wednesday.
The injury happened Tuesday night while Perez was carrying luggage up some stairs in his (More)