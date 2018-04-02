Top Stories

Yesterday

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s

Posted 9:31 PM 4/1/2018 by Chris Joseph, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday.

The National Weather Service estimates the area will see 2 and a half inches by midnight, and temperatures are forecasted to drop to 26 degrees.

Some celebrating the Christian holiday in (More)

Fighting the boys club

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse

3/31/2018

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County

Posted 4:04 PM 3/31/2018 by Kevin Ko, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies.

Law enforcement found the remains along County Road 486 near Tebbetts, according to a media release by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. The release also states the remains were in (More)

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes

More Stories from 3/31/2018
3/30/2018

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy

Posted 4:27 PM 4/1/2018 by Kevin Ko and Abby Dodge, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days before April Fools.

"I opened an email and they [Aspen Heights] said that they were implementing some new camera system for 'Parent Watch.' They were saying it's a (More)

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri

3/29/2018

EXCLUSIVE: City council candidate drank at a bar before DWI, sources say

Posted 12:53 AM 3/30/2018 by Kevin Ko, KOMU 8 Reporter

COLUMBIA - Employees and customers of a popular pub downtown say they saw Paul Love Monday evening, the same night Columbia police officers arrested him for driving while intoxicated.

The developments come after (More)

House votes to cut sobriety checkpoint funding across the state

Man attempts to abduct California teen

Missouri treasurer adds huge dollars for small businesses and farmers

Greitens plans radio ad to counter calls for resignation

3/28/2018

Bridge renovations mean detours for mid-Missouri

Posted 2:16 PM 3/29/2018 by Johannah Grenaway, KOMU 8 Reporter and Evan Dodson, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter

EUGENE- Upcoming bridge repairs along Route 54 will cause detours for drivers in Miller and Cole counties.

 

(More)...

Columbia police release report in deadly officer-involved shooting

