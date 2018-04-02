Top Stories
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Posted 9:31 PM 4/1/2018 by Chris Joseph, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday.
The National Weather Service estimates the area will see 2 and a half inches by midnight, and temperatures are forecasted to drop to 26 degrees.
Some celebrating the Christian holiday in (More)
3/31/2018
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Posted 4:04 PM 3/31/2018 by Kevin Ko, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies.
Law enforcement found the remains along County Road 486 near Tebbetts, according to a media release by the Callaway County Sheriff's Office. The release also states the remains were in (More)
3/30/2018
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Posted 4:27 PM 4/1/2018 by Kevin Ko and Abby Dodge, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days before April Fools.
"I opened an email and they [Aspen Heights] said that they were implementing some new camera system for 'Parent Watch.' They were saying it's a (More)
3/29/2018
EXCLUSIVE: City council candidate drank at a bar before DWI, sources say
Posted 12:53 AM 3/30/2018 by Kevin Ko, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Employees and customers of a popular pub downtown say they saw Paul Love Monday evening, the same night Columbia police officers arrested him for driving while intoxicated.
The developments come after (More)
3/28/2018
Bridge renovations mean detours for mid-Missouri
Posted 2:16 PM 3/29/2018 by Johannah Grenaway, KOMU 8 Reporter and Evan Dodson, KOMU 8 Digital Reporter
EUGENE- Upcoming bridge repairs along Route 54 will cause detours for drivers in Miller and Cole counties.
(More)...