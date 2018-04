Posted 12:44 AM 3/27/2018 by Annie Hammock, KOMU 8 Interactive Director

MOBERLY - Firefighters pulled a man from a pick-up truck as it was quickly swallowed up by floodwaters in Moberly Monday.

Clifton Hill resident Jim Brown was driving by and got this video as firefighters carefully made their way through chest-deep water and pulled the man to (More)