1-9-06 10pm Sports

Mizzou Women Crack Top 25The Missouri women's basketball team is nationally ranked for the first time since1984.The 12-2 Tigers are ranked 24th in this week's Associated Press poll.Mizzou has an eleven game winning streak, its longest in 21 years.Tiger senior guard LaToya Bond is the Big 12 player of the week, the first timein five years a Tiger has won that honor.Mizzou will play at Nebraska Wednesday night.Mizzou Men Visit OklahomaThe Missouri men's basketball team, fresh off a win over OklahomaState, visit the 22nd ranked Oklahoma Sooners Tuesday night.Mizzou won its conference opener with the Cowboys 69-61Saturday night, thanks to 23 points apiece from guards Jimmy Mc Kinney and Thomas Gardner.The Tigers and Sooners tip-off at 7:05 pm in Norman.