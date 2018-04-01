1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 20-year-old man is dead and a teenager is critically injured following a shooting in St. Louis.

Police said the shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday in the Kingsway West neighborhood. Dominick Reece was found in the backyard with several gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene. The injured 18-year-old has not been identified by police. Another 18-year-old was unhurt.

An investigation revealed that the three were walking along the street when a Chevrolet Impala pulled alongside them and someone inside the car began shooting.

No arrests have been made.