1 dead, 1 wounded after exchange of gunfire inside car

FERGUSON (AP) — One man is dead and a second man is wounded after what police call an exchange of gunfire, apparently inside a car.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the St. Louis County town of Berkeley, but police say the victims and a third man drove themselves to a pizza restaurant in nearby Ferguson to seek help.

One of the men died outside the restaurant. Another is hospitalized. The third man is being questioned. He was not injured.

Police have not determined the reason for the exchange of gunfire but say all three men knew each other.