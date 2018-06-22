1 dead, 3 injured in Pulaski County stabbing

PULASKI COUNTY — One woman is dead in Pulaski County after she stabbed herself and three others, including two children.

Pulaski County 911 Communications Center received a call describing a situation involving numerous individuals that had been stabbed around mid-afternoon on Sunday. The incident occurred in the 25300 Block of Highway W, which is located just a few miles west of Waynesville.

Pulaski County deputies arrived at the scene around 2:45 p.m. near the Laquey area and discovered a female with dozens of stab wounds lying in the front yard of the residence, who died just moments later.

Two children, ages two and 12, were discovered at the scene suffering from numerous knife wounds.

There was also a 38-year-old man that was stabbed while trying to protect the two children.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Pulaski County resident Yvonne Holmes.

According to the release, witnesses said Holmes was visiting the children at which time she became delusional, took out a butcher knife and began stabbing them. The man stepped in to protect the children. Holmes then ran outside to the front yard and began stabbing herself until she died.

The young victims were transported to a trauma center where they are being treated for their injuries. Both are expected to survive but are in serious condition. The man's injuries were minor so he was treated at the scene and released.



