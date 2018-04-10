1 dead after ATV accident in Caldwell County

POLO (AP) — A 29-year-old man has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in northwest Missouri.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports Michael Bell of Polo died Saturday night after he lost control of his ATV on a Caldwell County gravel road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Bell was driving the ATV when it began to slide and ran off the north side of the road before overturning. The ATV then struck a fence post and a tree before stopping in a field.

Bell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol says a 23-year-old passenger from Bonner Springs, Kansas, was ejected and suffered minor injuries.