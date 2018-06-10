1 dead at Kansas City area gas station shooting

By: The Associated Press

RAYTOWN (AP) — A shooting at a Kansas City area gas station has left one person dead and another person injured.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting occurred Saturday night at a Raytown gas station.

Police officers found two men shot. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one was pronounced dead. It's unclear how badly injured the second man was.

Their identities weren't released.