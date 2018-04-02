1 dead in southeast Missouri house fire

DESLOGE, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri resident is dead after fire broke out in a home.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reports that the fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Desloge. Fire Chief Larry Gremminger says the house was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

A woman in the home escaped through a window but suffered smoke inhalation. The name of the person who died has not been released pending a report from the coroner's office.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office is investigating. The cause of the fire has not been determined.