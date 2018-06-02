1 Dies in Fire in Rural SW Missouri

By: The Associated Press

DIGGINS (AP) - Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that killed one person and seriously injured another in southwest Missouri.

Webster County fire officials say the blaze broke out Sunday afternoon in a rural area south of Diggins.

One of the residents escaped but suffered severe burns. Another person was unable to escape and perished in the fire.

Three firefighters suffered minor injuries when oxygen tanks inside the house exploded during the fire.

Authorities say the fire likely started in the front of the home but a cause is still unknown.