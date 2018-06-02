1 killed, 1 injured in St. Louis Shooting

By: Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say one man has died in a shooting near the Riverview Plaza shopping center in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Saturday night.

Twenty-year-old Tyrell Washington was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at a hospital. Another man suffered a graze wound to his wrist but refused medical treatment.

Police are investigating.