1 man dead, 1 wounded in early morning St. Louis shooting

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say one man has been killed and another wounded in a St. Louis shooting.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened early Thursday in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood. Police haven't released the name of the man who was killed.

The survivor was conscious and breathing at the scene. He was taken to a hospital. Police didn't immediately release his medical condition.