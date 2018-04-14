$1 million Powerball prize to be split

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A southeast Missouri couple and a St. Louis-area man will split a $1 million lottery win.

The Missouri Lottery said Tuesday that Farah and Justin Shaddix of Cape Girardeau and Erik Kneebone of St. Peters correctly matched the five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 26 Powerball drawing. They purchased the winning ticket together at Jackson Mart in Jackson. Each of the three will get one-third of the money — $333,333 before taxes.