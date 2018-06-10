$1 million Powerball ticket sold in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Someone is holding a $1 million Powerball ticket purchased in St. Louis.

No one matched all six numbers in the Saturday Powerball drawing, and as a result, the jackpot was raised to $450 million, the third-highest ever. However, someone matched all five white-ball numbers Saturday to win $1 million.

The ticket was sold at Reem Gas Mart in St. Louis. The winning white-ball numbers were 5, 10, 21, 34 and 58.