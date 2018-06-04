'1 Million Slices' serves up start-up ideas

COLUMBIA - A new program that connects student entrepreneurs with each other had its first meeting Monday night.

'1 Million Slices' is a planned monthly gathering open to the public that features one student and one community startup business, along with free pizza.

Each team is given six minutes to share their stories and business models. The audience then asks questions, provides feedback and shares ideas.

Seth McCurley, president of CLIMB (Collaboration - Leadership - Innovation for Missouri Business), said it helps entrepreneurs find mistakes in their business models.

"To you, it's a fantastic idea, but whenever you start setting other eyes on it and seeing it from different angles, a lot of times you will end up realizing 'oh, hey, I did miss a piece. I missed this and I missed that'," McCurley said.

Collin Bunch, Missouri Small Business and Technology Development Center (SBTDC) employee, said what motivates some people to be entrepreneurs is freedom to do what you so please.

"It's independent stability, to kind of set your own destiny, take control," Bunch said. "You wake up, and no one tells you what to do in the morning, and it's kind of terrifying, but you figure it out."

'1 Million Slices' meets in Stotler Lounge III in Memorial Union on the MU campus. The program is sponsored by CLIMB, the MU Entrepreneur Club, SBTDC and REDI. It is a spin-off of the successful '1 Million Cups' program, which offers coffee instead of pizza.