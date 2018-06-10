1 officer shot in Ferguson back to work; other still out

FERGUSON (AP) - One of the two police officers shot during a March protest in Ferguson has returned to work, but the other remained out Tuesday with no timetable for his return.

KMOV-TV reports the 41-year-old St. Louis County officer shot in the shoulder on March 12 was back at work, though he won't likely be cleared for full duty until August.

A Webster Groves officer shot at the same time remained out. Police said it wasn't clear when he'd able to return to work. He had been shot in the face.

The protest occurred outside the Ferguson police department. Twenty-year-old Jeffrey Williams was charged in the shootings. Police said Williams told them he was shooting at someone else. His lawyer claims he is innocent. Williams was scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday.