1 suspect in shooting death of woman turns himself in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - One man suspected of killing a woman in downtown St. Louis carjacking before throwing her 9-month-old baby out of the car has turned himself in.
Police are still searching for a second suspect.
The 19-year-old suspect who surrendered Tuesday is from Belleville, Illinois. His name has not been released.
Twenty-one-year-old Brandi Hill of O'Fallon, Missouri, was fatally shot Sunday night on Washington Avenue. A pregnant passenger was dragged from the vehicle. The two suspects drove away in Hill's car and drove into north St. Louis, where the baby was thrown out of the car. She was not hurt. The car was later recovered by police.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA (AP) — The wife of a former University of Missouri football coach is helping her husband remember the details... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - Two teenage boys suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident Friday night, according to the Missouri State... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A national gathering in St. Louis in September will focus on election security. Missouri... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 30-year-old inmate was charged Friday with capital murder in the shooting deaths of... More >>
in
BOONVILLE – Police said a technician at a local gas station found an internal skimmer device inside a gas pump... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Fulton man could face more than 200 years in prison after being found guilty of 12... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The U.S. House passed the 2018 farm bill, formally known as the Agriculture and Nutrition Act of... More >>
in
FULTON - Despite rainfall these past two days, statistics show most of Missouri is dryer than usual. Data released... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – The sentencing phase of the trial for a convicted murderer began Friday. Jeffrey Nichols was convicted Thursday... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has canceled an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a missing 15-year-old girl... More >>
in
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
in