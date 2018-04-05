1 wounded, officer suffers minor injuries in police shooting
SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Clay County authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Smithville that left a suspect in stable condition.
KCTV5 reports details surrounding the shooting Saturday night have not been released but it began when three Smithville officers responded to a report of a disturbance.
The suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition. One officer suffered minor injuries.
The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, which is typical procedure.
