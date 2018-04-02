1-year anniversary of shootings at Jewish sites in Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A community walk to celebrate diversity is expected to draw thousands of people to a Jewish Community Center in suburban Kansas City where a man intent on killing Jews began a rampage that left three people dead a year ago.

The Faith, Love & Walk event Monday is the culmination of a week of events planned in response to the April 13, 2014, shooting deaths of 69-year-old William Corporon and his 14-year-old grandson, Reat Underwood, at the community center in Overland Park, and 53-year-old Terri LaManno, who was killed at the nearby Village Shalom retirement home. None of the victims was Jewish.

The suspect in the shootings, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., of Aurora, Missouri, is charged with capital murder. His trial is scheduled for Aug. 17.