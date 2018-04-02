1-year lobbying ban for Missouri lawmakers moves forward

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers would need to wait a year to lobby under a bill that has initial House approval.

House members gave first approval to the measure Wednesday. Members also voted to beef up the proposal from a full-session ban after officials leave office to a one-year ban that starts after a term ends.

Legislators now can immediately register as lobbyists after leaving office.

Columbia Republican Rep. Caleb Rowden's bill would apply to elected officials, lawmakers and gubernatorial appointees who need Senate confirmation. It would apply to most of those elected or up for re-election after Jan. 1, 2016.

Columbia Democratic Rep. Stephen Webber, who's running for state Senate against Rowden, says the measure should create a three-year ban on lobbying and should apply to everyone currently in office.