10,000 sunflowers revitalize St. Louis lot

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A long-abandoned city lot in St. Louis has been transformed into a flower patch with about 10,000 sunflowers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday the flowers are intended to provide environmental and economic benefits for the area. Organizers said local beautification could spur the revitalization of the beleaguered neighborhood.

The redevelopment project is one of five by the Sustainable Land Lab, a partnership between the city and Washington University. The five were selected last year from a pool of 48 proposals to use abandoned or vacant land in St. Louis.

The newspaper reports there are about 20,000 vacant properties within the city. Some have abandoned structures. Half are owned by the city and the rest are privately owned.