10 Occupy STL Protesters Arrested in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ten demonstrators with the group OccupySTL are facing accusations of curfew violation after they were arrested in a downtown St. Louis park.

Police arrested the protesters about 12:20 a.m. Thursday at Kiener Plaza, more than two hours after the park's 10 p.m. curfew. Police spokeswoman Katie O'Sullivan didn't know if the protesters were jailed overnight. The group has a permit to demonstrate at Kiener Plaza from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Its website in a posting on Tuesday warned that police had issued an "official notice" that demonstrators must vacate the park at 10 p.m. or face possible citations. OccupySTL has conducted several demonstrations outside of financial institutions. It is part of a movement in support of Occupy Wall Street in New York.