10 people, including 8 kids, injured in accident on U.S. 24

MOBERLY (AP) - A driver falling asleep at the wheel is being blamed for an accident in northeast Missouri that injured 10 people from Chicago, including eight children.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reported the accident happened at 7:32 a.m. Sunday in rural Monroe County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 26-year-old Brittany K. Griggs was driving on U.S. 24 when she fell asleep, hit an embankment and overturned.

Griggs and 27-year-old Maurika D. Jackson suffered moderate injuries. Two of the children suffered serious injuries. Six other children had minor injuries.

All 10 passengers were taken to a hospital in Moberly. One of the children, 5-year-old Martell Kaywood, was then flown to a St. Louis hospital.