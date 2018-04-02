10 questioned after standoff following police shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say four people were involved in a standoff with officers at a Kansas City house linked to a robbery suspect who was fatally shot by an officer.

Police say the man was killed Wednesday afternoon as he reached for a gun. He was a suspect in several robberies and told police he was armed and ready for a shootout if officers tried to arrest him.

Officers later converged on a nearby home where the man was earlier seen. Six occupants voluntarily left the house, but four more held out for six hours. Police say all 10 were eventually taken into custody for questioning.

Police have not explained the connection between the dead suspect and the occupants of the house. They have released no details of possible charges against any of the 10 who were questioned.