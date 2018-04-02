10 Rescued in St. Louis County Apartment Fire

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - Nearly a dozen residents had to be rescued and two people are injured following an early-morning apartment fire in western St. Louis County.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. at the Schoettler Village Apartments in Chesterfield. The cause is under investigation.

A man living in the room where the fire began is hospitalized after he said he had trouble breathing. A firefighter injured his shoulder battling the blaze.

Firefighters and police had to put ladders to some second-story windows to help residents of the upper floor escape.