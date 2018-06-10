10 SEMO Players Investigated for Hazing

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Ten football players at Southeast Missouri State University may face discipline from the university for a hazing incident, but they will not face criminal charges.

The university says that on Friday, players wrapped the arms, legs and mouths of some teammates in duct tape, then carried them from the locker room to the field at Houck Stadium in Cape Girardeau. Names of the students involved have not been released.

The Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney's office declined to press charges. But the university says its Office of Student Conduct is reviewing because hazing is prohibited.

The university took on a strict anti-hazing policy in 1994 after a fatal hazing at a fraternity. Student Michael Davis died from a severe beating while he was pledging the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity.