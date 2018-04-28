10-year-old Missouri boy dies after falling under school bus

By: The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old boy died after tripping and falling under a school bus.

KFVS reports the boy missed the bus Friday morning in Poplar Bluff. Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott says the boy was running to catch up when he tripped and fell under the wheels.

He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Parrott says other students were on the bus at the time.

Officers are continuing to investigate the death. No names have been released.