10-year-old St. Louis boy dies after being shot in the head

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a 10-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head was killed accidentally by his 13-year-old brother.

The shooting happened Sunday evening at the Clinton-Peabody public housing complex. The victim's name has not been released. Police say the boy wasn't conscious or breathing when officers arrived and was pronounced dead.

Police said Monday that an investigation revealed that the 13-year-old brother was handling a firearm when it went off. The 13-year-old is in the custody of juvenile authorities.

The mother of the boys is also in custody. No charges have been filed.

This story has been updated with new information as of 12:15 p.m. on July 24.