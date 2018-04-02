100 dogs, cats living in 'squalid conditions,' officials say

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Humane Society of Missouri says about 100 dogs and cats have been removed from a property in the western part of the state where they were living in "squalid conditions."

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 84 dogs and 17 cats were confiscated Wednesday from Bates County and brought to St. Louis. Vets were examining the animals on Thursday.

The Humane Society said in a news release that many of the animals were living in filthy crates and had no room to stand up. The property had no running water, and most of the animals had no access to water.

The release didn't identify the property owner. Humane Society officials say more than 50 dogs were taken from the same property in 2011.