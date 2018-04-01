$100 Million Redirected to Pursue Cure for HIV

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama has announced a new initiative at the National Institutes of Health in pursuit of a cure for HIV.

Obama says his administration is redirecting $100 million into the project to find a new generation of therapies. He said the United States should be at the forefront of discoveries to eliminate HIV or put it into remission without requiring lifelong therapy.

Obama made the announcement Monday at a White House event marking World AIDS Day, which was Sunday.

The president also announced that the U.S. passed the ambitious goal he set last year to support 6 million people around the globe in getting access to anti-retroviral drugs. Obama said the U.S. helped 6.7 million people receive life-saving treatment.