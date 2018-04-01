11 Hidden Cameras Found in Woman's KC Apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City police have found nearly a dozen hidden cameras in a woman's apartment above a tattoo parlor where she worked.

The Kansas City Star reports the 25-year-old woman found a hidden camera in a smoke detector and called police Saturday. Investigators found 10 more cameras hidden throughout her home, including four in her bathroom.

Officers traced wiring from some of the cameras to the basement below the tattoo parlor, where they found a computer monitor with seven video screens showing the interior of the victim's apartment.

The woman told police her 47-year-old landlord and boss had propositioned her and asked her out several times. She says he remodeled her bathroom in October when she was out of town.

The woman has moved out.