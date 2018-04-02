11 states sue over federal transgender directive

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and 10 other states are suing the Obama administration over a new directive about transgender students in public schools.

The lawsuit announced Wednesday also includes Oklahoma, Alabama, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Utah and Georgia. The challenge follows a federal directive to U.S. schools this month to let transgender students use the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their gender identity.

Conservative states had vowed defiance since the Justice Department handed down the guidance. U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has said "there is no room in our schools for discrimination."

The lawsuit accuses the Obama administration of "running roughshod over commonsense policies" that protect children. It asks a judge to declare the directive unlawful.

Missouri is not one of the states in the lawsuit and KOMU 8 is seeking more information from the state's attorney general.