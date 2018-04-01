112-hour Basketball Game Longest Ever

ST. LOUIS (AP) - There is a new world record basketball game, and it was set in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the event to raise money for tornado-ravaged Joplin brought in more than $100,000 and established a Guinness record for the longest basketball game - 112 hours and two minutes over five days, concluding Sunday at the Missouri Athletic Club.

The game included two dozen basketball players, two from Joplin and most of the rest St. Louis businessmen. Players ranged in age from their early 20s to their late 60s.

The final score was Team Joplin 11,806, Team St. Louis 11,620. Jeff Hafer of Team Joplin scored more than 3,000 points.