11th Annual "Spring Into Action" Program Kicks Off

COLUMBIA - The Voluntary Action Center plans to recognize some of the area's most outstanding volunteers at a ceremony Tuesday.

The ceremony is part of the kick-off of the 11th annual "Spring Into Action" program. The event serves will serve as a fundraiser for the group.

Tickets for the event are seventy dollars. It takes place at the Reynolds Alumni Center on the MU Campus at 5:30 p.m.