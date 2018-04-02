12 Year Old Uses TV Knowledge to Scare Off Gunman

COLUMBIA - A shaken aunt in Columbia says her young niece is the reason why an armed intruder left their house on Bicknell Drive without causing violence.

12-year-old Marilyn Wildflower said she was woken up by a man masturbating by her bed early Thursday morning. Wildflower said the man had a gun, which he used to try to pull her blankets off her bed. Wildflower said she remembered watching a CSI episode that said not to show fear in these situations, and so she looked the man in the eyes and told him he was not allowed to touch her.

She told her 8-year-old sister she shares a room with to close her eyes and then told the man to leave.

Wildflower said the man turned to leave and she told him he should be ashamed of himself. The man then lowered his head and left.

Wildflower's aunt, Willow Clearwater, said she thinks her niece's actions made the intruder flee.

"I think she really made him think about what he was doing and is the reason why nothing even worse happened. She's incredibly brave," Clearwater said.

Police do not know who the man is at this time. They ask anyone with information on this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 573-875-TIPS.