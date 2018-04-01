12 years later, Missouri killing still a mystery

PARK HILLS (AP) - Twelve years after the death of an eastern Missouri woman, police say they're still looking for clues in the case.

The body of Peggy Miller was found Sept. 22, 2002, in her burned-out car in St. Francois County. Her home in nearby Iron County had been set on fire.

St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock told the Daily Journal in Park Hills that hundreds of leads have been investigated.

Bullock says his department continues to check any leads that trickle in. He believes there's still someone out there who knows what happened.

Police believe the fires at Miller's home and car were set at about the same time. Investigators don't know where exactly Miller was killed.