12th-Ranked Tigers Fall to Hawkeyes in Insight Bowl

TEMPE, AZ - The Missouri Tigers ended their 2010 season with a loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Insight Bowl. Mizzou lost their second straight bowl game by a score of 27-24 . A record crowd of 53,453 saw the Tigers put 512 offensive yards on the board, but Missouri's usually strong defense could not stop Iowa's persistent pressure.

Fill-in Hawkeye freshman Marcus Coker ran for 219 yards and two scores.

The Tigers took the lead late in the third quarter on a Blaine Gabbert to Michael Egnew three yard touchdown pass.

Late in the fourth quarter with MU driving, Gabbert threw one of his two interceptions with this one leading to an Iowa score. Micah Hyde avoided several Tiger defenders and took the ball 72-yards for and Iowa touchdown.

Missouri, playing in their sixth straight bowl game, finished the season 10-3. The Hawkeyes ended a three game losing streak to finish the season at 8-5.



Missouri's Blaine Gabbert threw for a school bowl record 434 yards and T.J. Moe had 15 catches, an Insight Bowl record.

