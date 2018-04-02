13 months later, no report on train collision

ROCKVIEW (AP) - More than a year after two freight trains collided in southeast Missouri, the National Transportation Safety Board has yet to complete a final report on the accident.

The Southeast Missourian reports that NTSB officials said after the May 25, 2013, accident that the investigation would require up to a year.

The accident happened when a 60-car Union Pacific train hit a 75-car Burlington Northern Santa Fe train at the Rockview intersection. Cars were derailed, fire broke out and the overpass gave way. Five automobile passengers on the overpass were injured. A train conductor and engineer were also hurt.

A new overpass is now in place.

In an earlier preliminary report, the NTSB indicated the Union Pacific train may have run through a stop signal.