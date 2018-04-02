14-Year-Old Brunswick Girl is Missing

BRUNSWICK - A 14-year-old Brunswick girl has been missing since Friday night, according to the Brunswick Police Department.

Authorities believe Krista Heishman ran away Friday. Police have been searching the town and talking with residents but have yet to find Heishman. Heishman has blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brunswick Police Department at 660-548-3491.