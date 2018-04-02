140 pounds of marijuana found during Marion County stop

By: The Associated Press

HANNIBAL (AP) - A Boston woman will face charges after police said they found 140 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in northeast Missouri.

The Hannibal Courier-Post reported the Friday arrest was the largest marijuana bust in the history of Marion County.

Prosecutor David Clayton said 38-year-old Julisa Ramirez was driving east on U.S. 36 near Hannibal when she was stopped. Officers reportedly detected an overwhelming marijuana smell. Clayton said marijuana was vacuum-sealed and stored in several duffel bags.

Police said they believe Ramirez was simply driving through Missouri. She was jailed on $100,000 cash-only bond on drug trafficking charges.