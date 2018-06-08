142-year-old SW Mo. Church to Close Sunday
AURORA, Mo. - A southwest Missouri church that is more than 100 years old will have its last service this Sunday.
The First Christian Church in downtown Aurora will close its doors because of a dwindling congregation.
KYTV-TV reports the congregation was formed 142 years ago and has been worshipping in its current church for 105 of those years.
The Rev. Charlie Bahn says the congregation has dwindled and reserve funds from selling the church parsonage have run out. And he says Aurora residents have about 30 churches to attend.
The final church service will be at 10:30 this Sunday.
The church will be sold and Bahn says he hopes another church will be able to use the building.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Community radio station KOPN hopes to break the record for most radio interviews in 24 hours. The challenge... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Having a child with Down syndrome is motivating one mother to help connect and provide resources to other... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - On Saturday, June 9, Aspen Dental will be giving back to those who served our country. ... More >>
in
LEBANON - Five children are dead and a woman is injured after a mobile home fire Wednesday. The fire happened... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - An undercover investigation by the Boonville Police Department and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force has led to the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The state appeals court overturned the decision to imprison a Boone County man for his ninth DWI. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Thursday Night Live, a concert event downtown, is canceled for this evening after a building next to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A bully prevention group at the University of Missouri isn't letting a lack of state funding stop them... More >>
in
JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University is facing a $1.1 million state penalty after raising its tuition rates by... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Part of a building wall collapsed onto the sidewalk of Madison Street near... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU can expect another year of cuts in its 2019 budget. The university is currently facing a... More >>
in
CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis man has been charged with crashing head-on into another vehicle and killing the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Urban Farm harvests more than 17,000 pounds of food every year, but the Columbia Center for Urban... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - A newly released document shows attorneys for former Governor Eric Greitens recognized prosecutors had a strong computer... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — A Missouri House panel that had been investigating former Gov. Eric Greitens reversed course Wednesday, dropping... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Missouri is only seven spots away from being the least-safest state in America, according to WalletHub. A... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Democrat Lauren Arthur scored a shocking victory on Tuesday, winning a senate seat in District 17, which... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY -The new bus for Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is ready to serve. Bishop Shawn... More >>
in