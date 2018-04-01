$15 minimum wage in St. Louis hits roadblock

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour in St. Louis is in jeopardy after the chairman of the committee that would consider the idea canceled all future hearings on it.

A measure filed this month with support of Mayor Francis Slay would have potentially raised the wage in the city to $15 by 2020.

But the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Alderman Joe Vaccaro, acting chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, canceled all hearings, calling it disingenuous to push the bill on such short notice.

The bill would have to pass before Aug. 28, when a state law takes effect prohibiting cities from raising wages above the state level.

A two-thirds majority of aldermen is needed to pull the bill out of committee.