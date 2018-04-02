15 Missourians win $50,000 from Powerball drawing

JEFFERSON CITY - More than 400,000 Missourians won something in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing. Fifteen of the winners had tickets worth $50,000, including one sold at a Columbia gas station.

The winners' tickets matched four white ball numbers and the Powerball to win.

Susan Goedde, Missouri Lottery Communications Manager, said the Missouri Lottery sold more than $60 million in Powerball tickets since Nov. 4 when the amount was set to $40 million.

"We hit a lot of records during this jackpot run because it exceeded the billion-dollar mark and brought all of our sales up," Goedde said.

Goedde said for every dollar spent, 65.5 cents goes to players' prizes, 24 cents goes to public education and the remaining amount goes to retailers and administrative costs.

"That translates into more than 23.4 million for public education," Goedde said.

The winning tickets in Missouri combined represented a total of $2.8 million.

According to the Missouri Lottery website, more than $302 million from lottery proceeds during the 2015 fiscal year was put toward Missouri's public education programs by the Missouri Legislature.

Goedde said the money appropriated to public education programs goes to elementary, secondary and higher education.

"It's a whole variety of programs that it's benefited," Goedde said.

One of the 15 tickets worth $50,000 was sold at the Columbia Break Time on N. Stadium Blvd.

Break Time employees have not commented on the winner or the ticket.

Winners have 180 days to collect prizes and must go to the Missouri Lottery Headquarters to collect prizes worth more than $600.