$15K Reward for Info on Mosque Fire

JOPLIN (AP) — The FBI today has announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to charges in a fire at a Joplin mosque.

The fire was reported July 4 at the Islamic Society of Joplin. No injuries were reported, and firefighters extinguished the blaze on the roof of the center before it caused any interior damage. It was the second fire in two years at the center.

The FBI says the $15,000 reward is for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the fire. The agency also released a photo of man seen on surveillance video throwing an ignited object onto the center's roof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, the bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms or the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.