16-year-old boy fatally shot in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 16-year-old boy died after being fatally shot in the Patch neighborhood of St. Louis.

According to police, officers responded to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Monday and found DeMontae Young with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, back, leg and buttocks.

Young was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the circumstances of the shooting are not clear.