16-year-old Boy Struck By Vehicle

CLARENCE - 16-year-old Jordan Davis was riding his bike around 7 p.m. last night when he was struk by a moving vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Davis was side-swiped by a vehicle, driven by 17-year old Rebekah Edwards, travelling on S First St. Davis was came to rest on the right side of the highway in the ditch, and he was immediately taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

We will update the information as soon as it becomes available.