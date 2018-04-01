16-year-old Shot to Death in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police say a 16-year-old boy was shot to death early Tuesday on the city's north side.

The victim was identified as Noah Barnes. He was found lying face down in the middle of the street when officers arrived to the 1900 block of Clara Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday for a call of shots fired.

Barnes was shot in the head, torso, back, arms and leg and was pronounced dead at the scene.